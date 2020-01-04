Sheriff’s Deputy Arraigned On DUI Charges

A Nevada County Sheriff’s deputy facing DUI charges has made her first court appearance. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Anne Dunne has been arraigned on two misdemeanor counts…

In this case, the complaint states that Dunne was only point-zero-one-percent over the legal limit. And Walsh says Dunne’s lack of criminal history should also work in her favor…

Walsh says the vast majority of misdemeanor cases are resolved before they ever get to trial, especially if driving under the influence is involved, where the legal standard is rigid and difficult to refute. The first chance at resolution of the charges will come during a pre-trial proceeding, which is scheduled for January 13th. Dunne was arrested on November 30th, when a Grass Valley Police officer says he saw her weaving over the double yellow line on Highway 49, while he was driving behind the vehicle. Dunne has been reassigned to a non-enforcement administrative position.