< Back to All News

Sheriff’s Deputy Arraigned On DUI Charges

Posted: Jan. 3, 2020 5:21 PM PST

A Nevada County Sheriff’s deputy facing DUI charges has made her first court appearance. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Anne Dunne has been arraigned on two misdemeanor counts…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

In this case, the complaint states that Dunne was only point-zero-one-percent over the legal limit. And Walsh says Dunne’s lack of criminal history should also work in her favor…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the vast majority of misdemeanor cases are resolved before they ever get to trial, especially if driving under the influence is involved, where the legal standard is rigid and difficult to refute. The first chance at resolution of the charges will come during a pre-trial proceeding, which is scheduled for January 13th. Dunne was arrested on November 30th, when a Grass Valley Police officer says he saw her weaving over the double yellow line on Highway 49, while he was driving behind the vehicle. Dunne has been reassigned to a non-enforcement administrative position.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha