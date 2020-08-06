< Back to All News

Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads No Contest To DUI

Posted: Aug. 6, 2020 12:02 AM PDT

Nearly eight months later, mainly due to case backlogs from coronavirus restrictions and shutdowns, Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says his office has reached a resolution with a sheriff’s deputy, who was arrested on a misdemeanor drunk driving citation…

Deputy Anne Dunne’s blood-alcohol level was point-zero-nine percent, one tenth-of-a point above the legal limit. Newell says she had no prior DUI arrests…

The probation is for two years. Newell says Dunne will also take a class and pay a fine. Dunne was pulled over, in November of last year, by a Grass Valley Police officer at Allison Ranch Road and Highway 20. The officer says she was weaving and crossing over the double-yellow line, at times. The department says Dunne is in an administrative assignment and not on patrol.

