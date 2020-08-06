Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads No Contest To DUI

Nearly eight months later, mainly due to case backlogs from coronavirus restrictions and shutdowns, Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says his office has reached a resolution with a sheriff’s deputy, who was arrested on a misdemeanor drunk driving citation…

Deputy Anne Dunne’s blood-alcohol level was point-zero-nine percent, one tenth-of-a point above the legal limit. Newell says she had no prior DUI arrests…

The probation is for two years. Newell says Dunne will also take a class and pay a fine. Dunne was pulled over, in November of last year, by a Grass Valley Police officer at Allison Ranch Road and Highway 20. The officer says she was weaving and crossing over the double-yellow line, at times. The department says Dunne is in an administrative assignment and not on patrol.