Sheriff’s Office To Close For Rennovations

Some long-needed rennovations to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are getting underway, starting next Monday. And that also means it’ll be closed for nine days. Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says there hasn’t been a lot of even cosmetic changes in over 20 years…

Quadros says the upgrades will also help accomodate staff growth. But she says only limited in-person appointments will be available. So please note the sign, which includes phone numbers, and don’t knock on the door or ring the doorbell, as the entrance is under construction and inaccessible…

Quadros says the Department does get a lot of walk-ins for such things as copies of incident reports, requesting to talk to a deputy, and filing complaint forms. Also, firearm registrations.