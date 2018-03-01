< Back to All News

Sheriff’s Shooting Victim Arrested

Posted: Mar. 1, 2018 5:26 PM PST

The man shot last week by Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies has now been arrested on three felony charges, including attempted murder. Sheriff’s Sergeant Mike Sullivan says it started with 39-year-old Christopher Mills, of the Yuba County town of Bangor, being approached by deputies outside a home on Forest View Drive near Nevada City. That’s where a burglary had been reported…

click to listen to Sgt Sullivan

Sullivan says Mills was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, with injuries to his arms and legs. He was released Thursday morning and that’s when the arrest occurred. He’s also charged with felony evading and burglary. But Sullivan says that’s not the only legal jeopardy Mills is facing…

click to listen to Sgt Sullivan

Mills is facing charges by Yuba County authorities regarding a 53-year-old man being shot multiple times at a home in Rackerby. Meanwhile, the Nevada County officers who shot Mills are on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha