Sheriff’s Shooting Victim Arrested

The man shot last week by Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies has now been arrested on three felony charges, including attempted murder. Sheriff’s Sergeant Mike Sullivan says it started with 39-year-old Christopher Mills, of the Yuba County town of Bangor, being approached by deputies outside a home on Forest View Drive near Nevada City. That’s where a burglary had been reported…

click to listen to Sgt Sullivan

Sullivan says Mills was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, with injuries to his arms and legs. He was released Thursday morning and that’s when the arrest occurred. He’s also charged with felony evading and burglary. But Sullivan says that’s not the only legal jeopardy Mills is facing…

click to listen to Sgt Sullivan

Mills is facing charges by Yuba County authorities regarding a 53-year-old man being shot multiple times at a home in Rackerby. Meanwhile, the Nevada County officers who shot Mills are on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.