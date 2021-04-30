< Back to All News

Shifts Filled For Fairgrounds Cleanup Day

Posted: Apr. 30, 2021 12:01 AM PDT

There was no problem finding people to participate in Saturday’s Nevada County Fairgrounds Volunteer Work Day. All shifts have been filled. We talked to a couple of volunteers recently, Roxanne and Sue…

click to listen to Roxanne and Sue

After more than a year without events, and less staff on board, due to pandemic-related layoffs, the Fairgrounds is needing more spring cleaning than perhaps is normal…

click to listen to Roxanne and Sue

Individuals, families, service organizations, and high school students, among others, will be rolling up their sleeves. They’ll be cleaning up flower beds, trimming bushes, spreading compost, prepping lawns for mowing, pressure washing and painting, whacking weeds, raking pine needles, and picking up pine cones, sticks and trash. The Nevada County Fair is returning in August.

