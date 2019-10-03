Shooter Drill to be Held at Brighton Greens Friday

You may see lights and hear sirens around the Brighton Greens Resource Center, and the building evacuated Friday, but it’s just a drill. Several agencies will be involved in a simulated active shooter situation. It’s the first time at this facility, but the third year overall at a county building. Sometime after 8am, and workers at that building don’t know when, a mock shooter will enter, and employees will hear gunshots…

County Risk Manager Nick Poole says there had been complaints that the simulated gunshots were too loud in years past, so they’ll be a little more muffled this time. Also different this year, employees are taught run, hide, fight, in that order, as their three options should they face a real person with a gun, but the drill will be a little different…

Last year’s drill was at the county offices on Crown Point Circle, the year before that it was at the Rood Center. Because of the drill, offices at the Brighton Greens Resource Center, including Child Support Services, Child Protective Services, Cal Works, Behavioral Health, the One Stop Job Center, and Veterans Office will not open until noon.

