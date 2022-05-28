< Back to All News

Shooter Of Back-the-Blue Rally Sentenced

Posted: May. 27, 2022 5:24 PM PDT

Nearly two years since it occurred, a Grass Valley man has been sentenced regarding a driveby shooting. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Bob Burns says 23-year-old Jace Manoguerra must serve up to 270 days in the county jail and then will be placed on two years probation. Manogurerra fired an airsoft rifle at a group of Back-the-Blue supporters, amid a season of nationwide demonstrations linked to officer-involved shooting deaths, including African-Americans. Several people were hit…

click to listen to Bob Burns

Manoguerra originally faced four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon…

click to listen to Bob Burns

Burns says Manoguerra’s age and lack of a criminal record were also factors in the sentencing.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha