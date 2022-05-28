Shooter Of Back-the-Blue Rally Sentenced

Nearly two years since it occurred, a Grass Valley man has been sentenced regarding a driveby shooting. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Bob Burns says 23-year-old Jace Manoguerra must serve up to 270 days in the county jail and then will be placed on two years probation. Manogurerra fired an airsoft rifle at a group of Back-the-Blue supporters, amid a season of nationwide demonstrations linked to officer-involved shooting deaths, including African-Americans. Several people were hit…

Manoguerra originally faced four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon…

Burns says Manoguerra’s age and lack of a criminal record were also factors in the sentencing.