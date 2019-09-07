< Back to All News

Shooting and Kidnapping Suspect Arraigned

Posted: Sep. 6, 2019 5:33 PM PDT

A Smartsville man has been arraigned on charges related to a shooting and kidnapping incident that happened at a North Bloomfield Road home on September 3rd. Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says three felonies have been filed against 56-year-old Eric Moffatt. That includes assault with a firearm, with a gun enhancement…

The other two charges are being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with kidnapping. While the names of the two victims are still being withheld, for safety reasons, the gender has now been revealed. Walsh says they were women…

The Sheriff’s Department also says the shooting victim, who was the roommate and shot in the hand, was not the intended target. The ex-girlfriend was found zip-tied and covered with blankets on the rear floorboard of Moffatt’s car that night. Moffatt had been attempting to drive the shooting victim to the hospital. Walsh has declined to speculate on a motive at this time.

