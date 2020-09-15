Shooting Charge Dismissed Against Nevada City Man

A 19-month-old case against a Nevada City man, arrested for shooting a tenant in the stomach, has been dismissed, for now. 62-year-old Timothy Meisenheimer had been charged with one felony count of assault with a firearm, with two special allegations, including great bodily injury. But Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says the lack of cooperation from the victim, Curtis Patterson, made it impossible for prosecution to move forward…

But Walsh says the case still remains open…

Walsh says Patterson was shot, In February of last year, during a dispute where Meisenheimer wanted him to vacate the property. Meisenheimer stayed on scene and called police.