Shooting Victim Brought To Local Cal Fire Station

Posted: Feb. 12, 2020 5:36 PM PST

A shooting incident was originally thought to have occurred in Nevada County last Tuesday night, since the victim was first brought to a local fire station. But it ended up happening in Yuba County. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Leslie Carbah says it was reported outside a home on Alleghany Road in Camptonville, which is not far from the Nevada County line. The victim was a 36-year-old male transient…

Carbah says the victim was shot once in the stomach. He was soon after flown to a Sacramento area hospital…

Carbah says the motive is not known at this time and it’s not clear what relationship the victim had with the suspects.

