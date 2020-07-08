Shootings In Sierra County Were Random

More details about two shooting incident and an arrest in Sierra County. Both incidents appear to be random acts of violence, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The department says 40-year-old John Conway of Oroville shot two people, while he was riding a utility terrain vehicle, last Friday afternoon, in the Poker Flat area. Both had non-life-threatening injuries. Then the department received another call from a 15-year-old boy who says he and his father encountered Conway while driving down a dirt road in the same area. The boy says Conway opened fire and killed the boy’s father, Ari Gershman, a doctor from Danville. The boy then fled into the woods and call the sheriff’s department.