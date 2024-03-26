Shopping Cart Thefts Difficult To Enforce

Shopping cart theft continues to be a vexing issue for businesses, as well as law enforcement. That includes the Grass Valley Police Department. Lieutenant Brian Blakemore says current state law is not always effective, although the so-called Business and Professions code is still stronger that any city regulation or ordinance. And the key is for a store to make sure a cart is marked with the wording of the code…

Blakemore says transients often take away shopping carts to transport their private property. And they’re taken from all types of stores, especially in the Brunswick and Freeman basins, and then usually dumped in bushes. That’s not only a blight issue but also possibly a hazard or safety concern…

Meanwhile, the Department recently posted, on their Facebook Page, good deeds from Community Services Officer, Manny Hurtado. He’s been loading shopping carts in his pickup truck and returning them to their appropriate premise.