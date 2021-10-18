Shortened Stand Down Event A Success

The Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down returned to Grass Valley Friday afternoon,but it was it was shortened to one day and the location was the Grass Valley Veteran’s Building. Because of the importance of supporting local vets, American Legion Post 130 Commander Claude Hessle was glad the post could assist with the event.*

To accomodate for COVID restrictions, the drive-thru format was also a bit different. Attendees and those working the event didn’t seem to mind.*

Veterans from all military conflicts going back to World War II were participating and all branches of the military were represented.

Some veterans looking for particular items or service, but some taking advantage of a variety of offerings .*

Next year event organizers hope the Stand Down can return to the Fairgrounds and add the second day, which would allow for more to participate and interact on a personal basis.