An arrest in Auburn after an apparent argument led to one man firing a gun at another man. The incident happened around 8 o’clock Saturday night at a residence in the 100 block of Diamond Street. Police say they responded to a call of a physical altercation, and after they left, the victim said 58 year-old Mark Van Patten had a gun and fired a shot. The victim wasn’t hit. Van Patten was booked into the Placer County Jail on attempted homicide charges.

–gf