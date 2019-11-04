Shutoff Impact On School Make Up Days Unclear

It’s likely the recent slew of power shutoffs will result in students at Nevada County schools getting out of classes later next year. Just how much later, is unknown. County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says the number of days of cancelled classes has ranged from three to as many as eight days, with the Penn Valley District getting hit the hardest…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Lay says the school year normally is 180 days, with the state granting two waivers, usually for bad weather, such as snow days…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Lay says the state can drop the school year to as few as 175 days, depending on a district’s specific situation. But he says the state has set no deadline for a decision. Lay also says he’s heard from PG and E that two good rain systems are needed before the possibility of another shutoff is finally eliminated.