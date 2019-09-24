Shutoff Outages Should Be Restored By Tuesday Evening

Power has been restored to thousands of PG and E customers in Nevada County, after they lost their electricity Monday evening because of the wildfire danger. Utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says full restoration was scheduled to occur by around 6 this evening…

But Merlo says those same customers could be back in the dark Tuesday evening, with a second so-called Public Safety Power Shutoff possible…

No word on any second shutoff. PG and E says some 13-hundred-57 miles of transmission and distribution lines are being inspected, as part of the restoration process. That’s the equivalent distance from San Francisco to Kansas. Around 24-thousand customers were shut off last (Mon.) night in three counties, including 72-hundred-47 in Nevada County. 91-hundred-77 lost power in Butte County and 48-hundred-333 in Yuba County. But the original forecast was for around 124-thousand customers in nine counties. Community Resource Centers have also been set up until 6 this evening, that include restrooms, electronic device charging, and air conditioning, for up to 100 customers. But Merlo says only five customers had used the center at Sierra College in Grass Valley this morning.