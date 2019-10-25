Shutoff Restorations Underway

PG and E has begun restoration and re-energization of power lines in Nevada County. The process began at 11 Thursday morning, which is actually a little earlier than anticipated. And utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says they feel confident that most residents will have their lights back on Thursday night, with all of the county back on by Friday night. She says they’re making progress in speeding up the process…

Merlo says 40 helicopters and over six-thousand field employees are being used over the 17 counties that impacted around 179-thousand customers, including over 42-thousand in Nevada County. She says 38-hundred customers in the Grass Valley area also received a special early restoration Wednesday evening, just hours after the shutoff was implemented, through a backup generator program they’ve now made available but haven’t mentioned before…

Other towns benefitting included Placerville and Calistoga. Meanwhile, Merlo says, with perhaps even stronger north winds forecast this weekend, customers may be plunged into darkness once again…

Merlo says the exact timing is unclear, but the winds are expected to pick up late Saturday and on Sunday.