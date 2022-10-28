< Back to All News

Sidewalks, Gutters, Stairs Project For Nevada City

Posted: Oct. 28, 2022 12:09 AM PDT

Upgrades to sidewalks, gutters, and stairs are on the way in Nevada City. The City Council has approved a 151-thousand dollar project. City Engineer Bryan McAlister told the Council that concrete improvements are needed to replace dilapidated sections…

click to listen to Bryan McAlister

City Council member Lou Ceci lives near those wooden stairs…

click to listen to Lou Ceci

The sidewalk gutter will also be replaced on Argall, at the entrance to California Organics. City Council member Gary Peterson also mentioned the need for a more specific written sidewalk repair and replacement policy. But McAlister said street projects are prioritized for capital improvements, based on the condition of the facility, public safety, and return on investment. Funding comes from voter-approved Measure M.

