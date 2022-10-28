Sidewalks, Gutters, Stairs Project For Nevada City

Upgrades to sidewalks, gutters, and stairs are on the way in Nevada City. The City Council has approved a 151-thousand dollar project. City Engineer Bryan McAlister told the Council that concrete improvements are needed to replace dilapidated sections…

City Council member Lou Ceci lives near those wooden stairs…

The sidewalk gutter will also be replaced on Argall, at the entrance to California Organics. City Council member Gary Peterson also mentioned the need for a more specific written sidewalk repair and replacement policy. But McAlister said street projects are prioritized for capital improvements, based on the condition of the facility, public safety, and return on investment. Funding comes from voter-approved Measure M.