SIDS Still Leading Cause of Death Among Infants

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

It’s been around for centuries,. and scientists still can’t explain what causes it. It’s called SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, and can happen to babies under a year old. Shar Weiss-Wenzel is the SIDS coordinator for the Nevada County Public Health Department, and says SIDS is the number one cause of death for infants…

The most dangerous time is between the ages of two and four months. Dee Picon is a nursing student at U-C Davis, and studying SIDS with the county health department, and says there are some measures you can take to reduce the risk…

That could lead to suffocation. In older days, SIDS was referred to as ‘cot death’ or ‘crib death’. October is SIDS Awareness Month.

