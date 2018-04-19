Sierra City Topic of Speaker Night Presentation

Life in Sierra City in the 1880s is the topic of tonight’s Nevada County Historical Society Speaker Night event this evening. The guest, Laura Thomas, has made a book out of a memoir her great Aunt Mabel Thomas wrote about that era…

Sierra City was a bustling place in the 1880s and for awhile after that. Thomas says it had everything…

Thomas will have a slide presentation and will answer questions. Copies of the book will also be available. The Speaker Night event is this evening at 7 o’clock at Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Road. The presentation is free and lasts about an hour.

