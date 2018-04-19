< Back to All News

Sierra City Topic of Speaker Night Presentation

Posted: Apr. 19, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

Life in Sierra City in the 1880s is the topic of tonight’s Nevada County Historical Society Speaker Night event this evening. The guest, Laura Thomas, has made a book out of a memoir her great Aunt Mabel Thomas wrote about that era…

Sierra City was a bustling place in the 1880s and for awhile after that. Thomas says it had everything…

Thomas will have a slide presentation and will answer questions. Copies of the book will also be available. The Speaker Night event is this evening at 7 o’clock at Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Road. The presentation is free and lasts about an hour.

