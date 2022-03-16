Sierra College Championship Triumph Over COVID

The first state championship for the Sierra College women’s basketball team in 23 years also represented a triumph through two years of the pandemic’s impacts. Coach Brandie Murrish says efforts to end the drought were first derailed around two years ago…

But Murrish says they finally had a normal season that ended on Sunday, with a 76-71 victory over conference rival San Joaquin Delta College, which was played at West Hills College in Lemoore. Sierra College finished the season with a record of 28 and 3, with Delta responsible for two of those defeats. Murrish says they somehow were able to retain four players from the 2019-2020 season. And those players didn’t need to hang around…

But not before the omicron variant ran also through the team early this year. This is also only the second-ever state championship for the Sierra College women.