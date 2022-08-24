Sierra College Classes Start With New Exec Dean

Classes also resumed at the Sierra College Nevada County campus on Monday. And there is also a new executive dean, with Karen O’Hara replacing Stephanie Ortiz, who retired. And she’s also been able to start her new job with no COVID closures or restrictions to deal with…

O’Hara says enrollment is at over 700. And though that’s still lagging behind pre-pandemic numbers, she says it is up about 175-percent, compared to a year ago, when mask mandates and vaccination requirements were still in place…

But O’Hara says 45-percent of student learning is still online, compared to 20 to 25-percent pre-pandemic. Last year, most courses were still only available in a virtual format. O’Hara comes to the Nevada County campus after more than 20 years at Sacramento State University, including five years as Associate Dean for Instruction and Student Success. Meanwhile, Sierra College students now also have access to unlimited free rides on Nevada County Connects, by just showing their ID’s. Free transit is also being offered at the other campuses in the district.