< Back to All News

Sierra College Commencement Tonight

Posted: May. 18, 2023 12:18 AM PDT

Graduation season is getting underway in Nevada County. And Thursday evening, May 18th, some 40 to 50 graduates will be taking part in commencement ceremonies at the local Sierra College campus. It also marks the end of Executive Dean Karen O’Hara’s first year. She says the graduates come from all walks of life…

click to listen to Karen O’Hara

O’Hara says around 800 students enrolled this year and she expects that number to climb more for the 2023-2024 term, especially those taking on-campus courses. But she says the on-line option, necessitated by the pandemic, will continue to be popular and available…

click to listen to Karen O’Hara

O’Hara says the Sierra College Nevada County campus is also looking to increase Career Technical Education offerings next year, while also keeping an adequate number of transfer courses.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha