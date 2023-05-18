Sierra College Commencement Tonight

Graduation season is getting underway in Nevada County. And Thursday evening, May 18th, some 40 to 50 graduates will be taking part in commencement ceremonies at the local Sierra College campus. It also marks the end of Executive Dean Karen O’Hara’s first year. She says the graduates come from all walks of life…

click to listen to Karen O’Hara

O’Hara says around 800 students enrolled this year and she expects that number to climb more for the 2023-2024 term, especially those taking on-campus courses. But she says the on-line option, necessitated by the pandemic, will continue to be popular and available…

click to listen to Karen O’Hara

O’Hara says the Sierra College Nevada County campus is also looking to increase Career Technical Education offerings next year, while also keeping an adequate number of transfer courses.