Sierra College Exec Dean Praises Bills Signed

Posted: Oct. 6, 2022 12:29 AM PDT

Community colleges are also feeling the impacts of bills signed into law recently by Governor Newsom. The new Executive Dean of the Sierra College Nevada County campus, Karen O’Hara, says that includes legislation that creates new rules that mostly prevents them from offering remedial math and english courses. Such courses can’t be used toward transfer to universities. But she says Sierra College has already cut most of those classes…

And another bill signed by Newsom provides more funding for such support, in further expanding supervised tutoring offered for foundational skills and transfer-level courses. O’Hara is also praising another measure that offers student debt cancellation…

O’Hara says that will also encourage more students to enroll or re-enroll.

