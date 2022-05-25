Sierra College Graduates Hundreds

Sierra College returned to a traditional in-person commencement last week, after two years of drive-through or creatively virtual ceremonies during the pandemic. And at the Nevada County campus, Executive Dean Stephanie Ortiz says she was glad to see more normality before she retires…

70 were actually on hand to walk their commencement. Ortiz says there were also 10 Ghidotti High School students receiving associate degrees. Officials say the average graduate age is 26, with 22-percent being 30 or older. But ages ranged from as young as 16 to 72 years old. Ortiz says 77-percent of Nevada County campus students are 21 or older…

It was also the first outdoor ceremony since 2018. The 2019 event was moved indoors, due to rain.