Sierra College Graduation Ceremony Is Tonight

Tonight is the night for the Sierra College graduating class of 2018-2019 at the Nevada County campus, with the commencement ceremony. Among the featured speakers is the campus executive dean, Stephanie Ortiz…

click to listen to Stephanie Ortiz

Ortiz says 241 students are graduating and receiving 330 degrees and certificates, with around 80 participating in the actual ceremony. She says the participation rate is the most she’s seen, compared to past years…

click to listen to Stephanie Ortiz

But for the first time, due to weather uncertainty, the ceremony will not be held outdoors, at the Bell Tower Quad, and will be moved indoors to the Gymnasium. Ortiz says they should still to be able to accomodate about the same number of spectators, family members, and friends. That’s from 6 to 7 this evening.