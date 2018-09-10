Sierra College Helping With Skilled Labor Shortage

With the tightest job market in recent history for skilled labor, plus the escalating retirement of the Baby Boomer generation, employers in the region are scrambling to fill openings. But Sierra College continues to address that with what they call their Strong Workforce Initiative. The Initiative’s supervisor, Pamela Crespin says it creates more and better Career Technical Education courses, including at the Nevada County campus…

Crespin says it’s especially good for those people who either prefer not to seek the more traditional four-year college degree, or can’t afford to do it…

Sierra College is now entering its third annual round of state funding for the initiative, to improve its ability to respond to employer’s growing demands.