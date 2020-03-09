Sierra College Holds Classes, Cancels Events

Sierra College has declared what they are calling a ‘Campus State of Emergency’ for all four of their campuses, including in Nevada County. Classes will be held, but no non-students or staff will be allowed on campus, and steps will be taken to have most of the coursework taken online. Also, all non-essential travel, excluding sporting events will be prohibited through the end of the month, all on-campus events are canceled, and sporting events will be held without spectators.

–gf