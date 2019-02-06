< Back to All News

Sierra College Hosts AgTech Conference

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 12:12 PM PST

Farmers and developers from Nevada County and the surrounding area will be at Sierra College for the annual Ag Tech Micro Conference. The one-day event is tomorrow Thursday and provides networking opportunities and a series of speakers. Angelo Campus of BoxPower, who is just back from Puerto Rico is one of the presenters…

Listen to Angelo Campus 1

Campus says his talk will also bring finance into it…

Listen to Angelo Campus 2

Campus’ company provides solar power to small or remote locations. The conference is from 1 to 5pm at the Sierra College Nevada County Campus Multi-purpose room.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha