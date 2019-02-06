Sierra College Hosts AgTech Conference

Farmers and developers from Nevada County and the surrounding area will be at Sierra College for the annual Ag Tech Micro Conference. The one-day event is tomorrow Thursday and provides networking opportunities and a series of speakers. Angelo Campus of BoxPower, who is just back from Puerto Rico is one of the presenters…

Campus says his talk will also bring finance into it…

Campus’ company provides solar power to small or remote locations. The conference is from 1 to 5pm at the Sierra College Nevada County Campus Multi-purpose room.

