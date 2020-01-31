< Back to All News

Sierra College Hosts Writers Conference

Posted: Jan. 31, 2020 6:06 AM PST

It’s a chance for college students and other members of the community to work with professional writers and also get a chance to have their work critiqued. The fifth annual Sierra Writers Conference is this weekend at Sierra College. English professor Lynette Vrooman came up with the idea, and brought in some big guests..

Listen to Lynette Vrooman 1

Vrooman says Saturday’s event begins with Faulkner, which is just the start of the day’s activities….

Listen to Lynette Vrooman 2

For the first time, the Rocklin campus will also be participating, and has a separate program planned for today. Over a hundred students and community members are expected to attend the Nevada County Campus event tomorrow.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha