Sierra College Hosts Writers Conference

It’s a chance for college students and other members of the community to work with professional writers and also get a chance to have their work critiqued. The fifth annual Sierra Writers Conference is this weekend at Sierra College. English professor Lynette Vrooman came up with the idea, and brought in some big guests..

Vrooman says Saturday’s event begins with Faulkner, which is just the start of the day’s activities….

For the first time, the Rocklin campus will also be participating, and has a separate program planned for today. Over a hundred students and community members are expected to attend the Nevada County Campus event tomorrow.

