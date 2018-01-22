College Looking to Increase Full Time Enrollment

It’s being called a new vision or new philosophy for the Sierra College Nevada County Campus…

Supervisor of Student Services Anita Bagwell says what that means is more financial aid for students who take a full course load, instead of just taking a class or two over a long string of semesters…

Bagwell says it can take up to six years for students to reach their goals if they only take a class or two at a time, and will often drop out before those goals are reached. She also says there is plenty of help available at the college to go through the financial aid application process. The ‘Sierra College Promise’ is being ramped up, and should be fully implemented by the summer or next fall. The spring semester starts today.

