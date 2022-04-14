Sierra College NevCo Executive Dean Retiring

More notable retirement news in Nevada County. This time it’s in higher education. The last day for the executive dean of Sierra College’s Nevada County campus, Stephanie Ortiz, is June 30th…

Ortiz says she’ll continue on this year as board president of the County Economic Resource Council. She’s also on the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Board. She’s been with the college since 1991, starting as a part-time faculty member with the business department at the Rocklin campus. She held that job until 1998. She then transitioned into being an interim associate dean. She was dean of the business and technology division before becoming executive dean for the Nevada County campus in 2009. Ortiz says she’s especially enjoyed starting new programs…

Ortiz says she and her husband will continue to live in Nevada County, as her husband still teaches art at the Nevada County campus.