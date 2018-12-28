Sierra College Offering Entrepreneurship Classes

Sierra College Nevada County Campus is continuing to add options to its list of Career Education prgrams. Last year the community college added a Fire Academy that was funded in part through the Strong Workforce program. Executive Dean, Stephanie Ortiz, says another program funded through the Strong Workforce Initative will help people start new businesses.

Listen to Stephanie Ortiz

Ortiz says he coursework includes some basic business skills but primarily focuses more on what it takes to start a business. She says its different than buying an existing business.

Listen to Stephanie ortiz

For more information on the Small Businees Entreprenurship Program visit SierraCollege.edu.