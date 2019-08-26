Sierra College Offering Two New Certificates

As classes resume at Sierra College today (Mon.), the Executive Dean of the Nevada County campus in Grass Valley, Stephanie Ortiz, says two new and tuition-free certificates will be available…

Ortiz says one certificate is for improving entrepreneurial skills toward opening your own business….

Ortiz says one class utilizes interactive lessons to teach transferable skills that modern workers need for success in the global economy. It’s called “21st Century Skills: New World of Work”. The other certificate will be in the building industries area, including construction work, which will be available during the spring semester. A certificate is usually two years or less of courses designated by a department. It may include specific courses in a professional/technical field only. Many college certificate programs prepare students for obtaining professional certifications they need, to gain employment, or advance their careers.