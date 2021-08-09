Sierra College Opening Soon To In-Person Services

Classes also resume at Sierra College in two weeks, or on August 23rd. But Nevada County Campus Executive Dean, Stephanie Ortiz, says she’s also excited about the full re-opening of in-person student and public services in one week, on August 16th. She says enrollment is down for most college and university systems in California. But that also means more opportunities for students, with 30 classroom sections available…

Ortiz says Sierra College is also going to be more digital, with a student app available. She says while zoom options are still being offered, it’s not the same…

But, statewide, the majority of community college classes won’t resume in person, for the most part, until January. And as coronavirus cases surge again, because of the Delta variant, more community college systems are requiring students and employees to be vaccinated this fall. That does not include Sierra College.