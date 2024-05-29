Sierra College Project Removed From Measure E List

The Grass Valley City Council has officially placed a major recreation upgrade at Sierra College on the back burner. At their meeting earlier this month, they balked at a staff proposal to spend four-million of five-point-eight dollars available in Measure E funding on Rotary Fields improvements at the College. That included converting to artifical turf. At their latest meeting, Tuesday night, they instead approved four projects already on the list, plus three more suggested by staff that transfers all the money from the Sierra College project. Councilmember Bob Branstrom was concerned that the city might be overextending itself…

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

Councilmember Tom Ivy also voted to remove the Sierra College project from the list. The three new projects add one-million dollars in improvements to the Memorial Park softball field, 800-thousand dollars in baseball upgrades at Condon Park, and 600-thousand for modernizing lighting and regrading and improving the perimeter area at the Lyman Gilmore school field…

click to listen to Tom Ivy

Also still on the list is a bike park, restroom and access improvements, along with repaving, at Condon Park, as well as Loma Rica Trail upgrades.