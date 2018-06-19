Sierra College Pushes Free Tuition Program

Community College is relatively inexpensive, compared to going to a university, in California. But the cost can still be a barrier for a number of prospective students. So Sierra College is implementing a new state program that provides free tuition for the first full year of attendance this fall…

That’s Nicola Murphy, with Enrollment and Outreach Services at the Nevada County campus in Grass Valley. She says studies indicate that the most successful students are those who attend full time. She says students who’ve earned six or fewer college level units can easily qualify, by simply completing a few steps. But all students must enroll full time…

You must also fill out an aid application. The program is open to all students, regardless of age or income. Also, any college credit obtained during high school does not affect eligibility. For more information, call the Counselling Department. Fall classes begin August 20th.