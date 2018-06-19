< Back to All News

Sierra College Pushes Free Tuition Program

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 12:35 AM PDT

Community College is relatively inexpensive, compared to going to a university, in California. But the cost can still be a barrier for a number of prospective students. So Sierra College is implementing a new state program that provides free tuition for the first full year of attendance this fall…

click to listen to Nicola Murphy

That’s Nicola Murphy, with Enrollment and Outreach Services at the Nevada County campus in Grass Valley. She says studies indicate that the most successful students are those who attend full time. She says students who’ve earned six or fewer college level units can easily qualify, by simply completing a few steps. But all students must enroll full time…

click to listen to Nicola Murphy

You must also fill out an aid application. The program is open to all students, regardless of age or income. Also, any college credit obtained during high school does not affect eligibility. For more information, call the Counselling Department. Fall classes begin August 20th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha