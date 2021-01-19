Sierra College Status Quo Entering New Semester

There’s still time to register for classes, with Sierra College’s Spring Semester beginning next Monday. Meanwhile, at the Nevada County campus in Grass Valley, Executive Dean Stephanie Ortiz says most classes are still only available online, as it’s been since the start of the pandemic. The exceptions of in-person attendance has been for labs and classes that require hands-on skills, as well as the Fire Academy. And students have been responding well to the college’s ramped-up services and tech support…

Ortiz had no information on student or staff COVID infections. But she indicates enrollment is down a bit, due to COVID concerns, which leaves a number of openings for courses being offered. As for in-person classes returning by the Fall Semester…

And for struggling students, Ortiz says Sierra College continues to have a support staff person solely dedicated to hooking them up with an array of services to help them succeed, also including a collaboration with area food providers.