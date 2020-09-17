Sierra College Stays Distant Through Spring

The spring semester for Sierra College begins in January and President Willy Duncan has already announced that all campuses will continue with the distance learning model that’s been in place since the pandemic began last March. Nevada County Campus Executive Dean Stephanie Ortiz says class scheduling is a complex process…

Ortiz says specific enrollment numbers are not available, under the current model, but describes it, overall, as “down a little”. But she says most students appear to not have any major concerns about potential learning impacts…

Ortiz also says it’s still too early to measure academic achievement from the changes.