Sierra College Suspends Automotive Program

Sierra College is temporarily suspending its automotive technology program. At a meeting at the Nevada County campus, the Board of Trustees voted to deactivate the program. Vice President of Instruction, Rebecca Bocchicchio says they want to keep more up-to-date with the latest trends in the repair industry…

Bocchicchio says the program needs new and improved equipment and curriculum. The goal is to resume the program in the Fall of 2020…

Those who are within a year of achieving their certificate or degree may continue on at Sierra College. People against the suspension say it will hurt students working to becom mechanics. There are around 130 automotive technology students at all four campuses, with the course taught at the Rocklin campus. That includes 15 to 20 students from Nevada County.