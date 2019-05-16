< Back to All News

Sierra College Suspends Automotive Program

Posted: May. 16, 2019 12:11 AM PDT

Sierra College is temporarily suspending its automotive technology program. At a meeting at the Nevada County campus, the Board of Trustees voted to deactivate the program. Vice President of Instruction, Rebecca Bocchicchio says they want to keep more up-to-date with the latest trends in the repair industry…

click to listen to Rebecca Bocchicchio

Bocchicchio says the program needs new and improved equipment and curriculum. The goal is to resume the program in the Fall of 2020…

click to listen to Rebecca Bocchicchio

Those who are within a year of achieving their certificate or degree may continue on at Sierra College. People against the suspension say it will hurt students working to becom mechanics. There are around 130 automotive technology students at all four campuses, with the course taught at the Rocklin campus. That includes 15 to 20 students from Nevada County.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha