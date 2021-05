A new vaccination clinic is opening at the Sierra College Grass Valley campus today (May 4th). With 210 appointments per day, five days a week, Nevada County Public Health Officials say the clinic provides a significant expansion in appointment availability for those who live and work here. Appointments are available online at “My Turn dot-ca-dot-gov”. Moderna vaccines will be administered in the Sierra College gymnasium, from 8am to 5pm, for anyone 18 and older.