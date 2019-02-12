< Back to All News

Sierra College Water Mgt Lecture Series Continues

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 12:37 AM PST

“Managing Water for the Environment in a Changing Climate” is the latest in a series of speaker presentations at the Nevada County campus of Sierra College tonight. Ted Grantham is a cooperative extension specialist and professor of climate and water from U.C. Berkeley. He says California’s latest drought left lasting effects on already-stressed freshwater ecosystems and highlights the need for a change in the state’s approach to better management of environmental water…

Grantham is focussing on three recommendations. He says the state didn’t plan for and anticipate the previous drought very effectively…

To succeed, Grantham says the multiple benefits of ecosystems should be promoted and synergies with other water management objectives should be recognized. That includes flood control, water quality protection, and recharging groundwater. The presentation is from 6:30 to 7:30 this (Tues.) evening in the multipurpose center building, N-12, at Sierra College in Grass Valley.

