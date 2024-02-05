Sierra College Writers Conference Underway

People aspiring to be published writers are gearing up for the annual Writers Conference, starting today (Feb 5th) through the Grass Valley and Rocklin campuses of Sierra College. The Conference has been expanded this year to 8 days, or through February 14th, focusing on various elements of storytelling and community. It’s hosted by Sierra College Press. Lynette Vrooman is the managing editor, as well as professor of English. She says people seem especially interested in writing memoirs these days…

Vrooman says there’s a huge lineup of published writers this year, with in-person as well as virtual presentations and workshops…

Vrooman says their works focus on equity, social and environmental justice, the craft of writing, and creativity. Most of the workshops or sessions last about an hour and a half on weekdays, with just one normally scheduled, and sometimes just virtually, or at the Rocklin campus only. But there’s an all-day session at the Nevada County campus