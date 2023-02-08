< Back to All News

Sierra College Writers Conference Underway

Posted: Feb. 8, 2023 12:08 AM PST

The 8th Annual Writers Conference gets underway today (Wed.) at the Sierra College Nevada County and Rocklin campuses. It’s happening through Saturday, with a half-day on Thursday, the 16th. It’s hosted by the Sierra College Press. Managing Editor Lynn Vrooman says there’s another amazing lineup of authors, both virtual and in-person. In-person highlights at the Nevada County campus are on Saturday. That includes a presentation from Robin Lee Carson on her illustrated book called “The Cold Canyon Fire Journals”…

There’s also a walking tour on how the Nevada County campus came to be. And Vrooman says the Conference is not just geared toward writing…

College officials say you can engage with a community of writers and powerful presenters, whose works and workshops focus on equity, social and environmental justice, as well as the craft of writing and creativity. Also, as part of the Conference, Sierra College Press is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its first published book called “Standing Guard: Telling Our Stories”. It commemorates the 60th anniversary of the Japanese internment in the United States during World War Two.

