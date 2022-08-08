Sierra Family Health Celebrates National Recognition

While the nation’s elected officials are honoring the work of Community Health Centers around the country this week, Sierra Family Health Center continues celebrating its own patients and staff members, as part of its 40th anniversary. The center, on Tyler Foote Road, recently added Nevada City patients, along with North San Juan and Oregon House. CEO Deborah Plass says the pandemic meant a big shift to telecare and she says it’s worked very well…

Plass says another notable change for Sierra Family Health Center is Nevada County Behavioral Health coming on board in the near future…

Plass was named CEO two years ago. They’re also a Federally Qualified Health Center, now serving five-thousand patients a year. The clinic model has also helped lower national health care costs by an estimated 24-billion dollars a year, while significantly reducing rates of chronic disease.