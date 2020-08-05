< Back to All News

Sierra Family Health Center Names New CEO

Posted: Aug. 5, 2020 1:00 AM PDT

Sierra Health Family Center, a rural health clinic on the San Juan Ridge, has a new Chief Executive Officer. Debra Plass formerly served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, working for the hospital from 2004 to 2019. The center’s Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Lawson, says Plass’ departure from the hospital was great timing for them, since they were looking for someone with her qualifications…

Lawson says Plass is also well-qualified to deal with the pandemic’s challenges for health facilities…

Sierra Family Health Center serves about three-thousand patients, mainly from Nevada and Yuba counties, with some also from Placer and Sierra counties. It’s main focus is on the indigent and medically underserved population.

