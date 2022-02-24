Sierra Family Health Honored For 40th Year

Sierra Family Health Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary and founding by Doctor Peter Van Houten. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors also marked the landmark, at their meeting on Tuesday, with a Certificate of Recognition. What began as small practice, with two physicians and two nurses, in North San Juan, is now a thriving Federally Qualified Health Center, with three locations, including in Yuba County. Lael Walz, the Quality Management and Compliance Manager, is not surprised by the evolution. She notes that Van Houten’s proudest accomplishment is the integration of dental and behavioral health with primary care…

Walz also agrees with Van Houten, that rural health centers, like theirs, are now seen as a key component of medical care in the U.S…

Sierra Family Health now provides for over 25-thousand patient visits a year.