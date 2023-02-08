< Back to All News

Sierra Family Health Opens Fourth Clinic

Posted: Feb. 8, 2023 12:14 AM PST

With Nevada County’s ongoing doctor shortage, due, in part, to a number of retirements, Sierra Family Health Center has opened a fourth clinic. And Chief Executive Officer Deb Plass says this one is in town, on Searls Avenue in Nevada City…

Sierra Health officials say rural clinics are a critical service because they provide cost-effective and appropriate levels of care to individuals who would otherwise not be able to afford it. Plass says they take all kinds of insurance…

Right now, the new clinic is open just three days a week and for existing patients only. Officials say the practice hours and access for new patients will be forthcoming and announced as they expand. Sierra Family Health, which recently observed its 40th anniversary, serves around three-thousand patients a year.

