Sierra Fund Survey Adds Wildfire Smoke Impacts

Like Firewise Communities who work together to reduce the wildfire danger, the Sierra Fund wants to engage with Nevada County residents on reducing health impacts associated with the Gold Rush era. Survey results were released in late 2018 to gauge the public’s understanding of such things as mercury exposure from contaminated fish, exposure to dust with heavy metals, and water quality. But the group’s CEO, Izzy Martin, says they’ve now added questions to the survey regarding air pollution from wildfires, including from outside the area…

Martin says she was very struck by the 2018 survey results that illustrated a lot more interest than she expected in fish contamination and dust exposure….

Martin says the Sierra Fund wants to ensure that vulnerable populations are empowered to protect themselves from environmental hazards. You can find the survey through a link on their web site.