Sierra Guest Home Expanding

Plans are moving forward on a major expansion of a transitional apartment complex for seniors seeking more independent living in Grass Valley. That includes so-called “recuperative care” tenants. Hospitality House wants to increase the number of units for the complex, which opened in 2021 on Glenwood Avenue, from 17 to 27. That would also nearly double total square footage. City Planner Amy Wolfson says the supportive housing use is consistent with state requirements. But the applicant needed the Development Review Committee to approve a variance…

click to listen to Amy Wolfson

Two of the units will be studio apartments, replacing two existing units that are proposed for demolition. Wolfson says the applicant also didn’t want to build up, instead of out, since that would have resulted in having to cut off limbs from a tree…

click to listen to Amy Wolfson

Along with the expansion, the building will be remodeled, which will include abatement of lead and asbestos. The Committee has approved the variance and sent the project, made possible by a state grant, to the Grass Valley Planning Commission. Wolfson says that’ll likely be considered at the Commission’s December 19th meeting.